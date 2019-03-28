

Lyman R. Walker

Apr. 6, 1935 - Mar. 24, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Lyman Ralph Walker (Papaw), of Mustang, Oklahoma passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, March 24th, 2019. Born in Viola, Illinois on April 6, 1935, Lyman grew up with a love for the rodeo and an unstoppable work ethic. Lyman served in the United States Air Force for 7 years and was a decorated Veteran . He drove a truck most of his life and beamed with pride while spending time with his son and grandsons at their local semi-trailer business. Many will tell you they never saw him without a smile on his face and he could light up a room with a single wink. He cherished his wife and children, he loved two-stepping and he was the kind of daddy who took care of everyone else first. Lyman is survived by his five children: his daughter Terrie McSpadden and her husband Jeff of Phoenix, AZ, daughter Debbie Campbell and her husband Patrick of Phoenix, AZ, son Wayne Walker of Mustang, OK, daughter Sharon (Tina) Reynolds of Oklahoma City, OK, and son Richard Walker and his wife Barbara of Mustang, OK. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and fourteen great grand-children: Jeff Campbell of Phoenix, AZ; Michelle Giovano of Acworth, GA and her children, Gabriela, Michael, John and Dominic; Adam Durham and wife Kelly of Marietta, GA and their children Chase, Ella and Parker; Dustin Durham and his wife, Emily of Cummings, GA and their children Savannah and Scarlett; Stephany McSpadden of Phoenix, AZ; Madison McSpadden of Phoenix, AZ; Jon Reynolds and his wife, Jennie of Tuttle, OK and their children Kai, Kate, Kallie and Kael; Jessica King and her husband Justin King of OKC, OK; Tyler Walker and his wife Casey of Mustang, OK and their daughter Kaley Evans; Cory Walker and his fiancé Jessica Baehler of Mustang, OK and children Cayden and Camdyn; and his baby sister, Sharon Anderson and husband Larry. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Norma Jean Walker of Oklahoma City, OK, his mother Allie Lee Smith, his father Lyman Guy Walker, his siblings George Walker, Dick Walker, Margie Walker, Jenny Walker and Lois Walker, and his son-in-law, Dr. Joe Bills Reynolds. Visitation will be Friday, March 29th, from 1-8pm at Resthaven Funeral Home. Services to celebrate his life will be 10:00am Saturday, March 30th, in The Chapel at Resthaven, 500 Southwest 104th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73139.