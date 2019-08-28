|
Lyndon Dees STILLWATER
January 11, 1958 - August 22, 2019
Lyndon Dees, 61, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Funeral Mass will be 10;00 a.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Stillwater, OK. Father Brian O'Brien will officiate. Strode Funeral Home and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
Everyone is strongly encouraged to wear tie-dyed, brightly colored or OSU clothing to the service in celebration of the wonderfully ridiculous man who wore bright colors and Christmas shirts all year long. People are encouraged to go online to strodefh.com to leave messages and stories about him.
Lyndon was born in Hartford, Connecticut January 11, 1958. He graduated from Putnam City West and proceeded to get his Master's in MIS. He met his wife, Susie Krieger, and proceeded to have 28 wonderful years of marriage.
He was a friend to everyone he met. There wasn't a day that went by that he didn't see someone he met or had to go say hi to. He was always there to talk or give you that smile that you just knew meant he was up to some mischief, but he was so joyful you didn't care. He was the best Husband, Dad, and Friend anyone could have, and we will miss him every day that goes by.
He is preceded in death by his cats, Freckles and Gracie, who are by now sitting on top of him in heaven and refusing to let him move, while his bird Condor is drinking beer from his cup and eating all his Cheetos.
He is survived by his wife Susie Dees; his parents Jack Dees and Marjorie Crawford; as well as his step-mom Nancy Dees; his sister Leah-Anne (Kenny) Janway; his nephew Matt Janway; and his children, Brandon and Tyler Dees, and Jessi Dees; as well as many distant cousins and all the friends he considered family and his much-loved cat, Captain Morgan.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 28, 2019