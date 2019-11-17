Home

Sunny Lane Cemetery
4000 SE 29th Street
Del City, OK 73115
(405) 677-8384
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Sunny Lane Cemetery
4000 SE 29th Street
Del City, OK 73115
M. Lois Mills


1945 - 2019
M. Lois Mills
Aug. 6, 1945 - Nov. 7, 2019

MIDWEST CITY
M. Lois Mills was born on August 6, 1945 in McCurtain, OK, youngest of 8, to parents William Roy Allen and Minnie Bell Plunk. She passed away on November 7, 2019 in Oklahoma City, OK. Lois joined US Army in September 1963 and was stationed at Fort Bragg, NC as a cook. After leaving the military, she was employed at Steelman Construction from 1968 until 1982 as the personal assistant to the owner. She went on to work for Burns Paving/Asphalt Producers Incorporated as a personal assistant/accounting clerk. She retired in 1997 after the birth of her oldest granddaughter. Lois and her devoted husband, Charles married on May 28, 1971 and between them had three children, Chuck, Douglas and Kimberly. During her life, she enjoyed bowling, cake decorating, square dancing and going on cruises. Her husband, children, grand-children and great grandchildren were the center of everything for Lois. She loved her friends at Madison's and felt they were more like family than friends. Lois' memory will continue to be cherished by her daughter Kimberly Waller and husband Sean; son Douglas Mills; grand-children Brandon Jarrell, Jessica Waller and Ashley Waller; great grandchildren Lincoln Jarrell and Boomer Jarrell; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; son, Chuck Mills; siblings Lester Leo Allen, Dennis Allen, Ulliss Virgle (Sam) Allen, Loin Clinton (Sonny) Allen, Harold Allen, Ellen Marie (Sissy) Green and Yvonne Kinsey. Services will be held at Sunny Lane Funeral Home on November 20, 2019 at 10am.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 17, 2019
