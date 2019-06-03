Resources More Obituaries for MACK WEDEL Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? MACK WEDEL

Dr. Mack Wedel

Nov. 21, 1933 - May 31, 2019



EDMOND

Dr. Mack Robert Wedel, age 85, of Edmond, OK, a man of extraordinary faith, peacefully went home to the Lord and Savior on May 31, 2019. He never met a person who was not already one of his friends and he was loved by all. One could count on the biggest smile, wonderful greeting, and a word of encouragement accompanied by a huge hug from "Grandad."

He was born in Enid, OK on Nov. 21, 1933, and raised in Fairview, OK, where in the 9th grade at Fairview High School, he met 7th grader Carolyn "Sue" (Miller) Wedel. He immediately fell in love with her and would often reflect that he knew he wanted to marry her the moment he saw her. They shared a loving and committed marriage for nearly 64 years.

After serving in the U.S. Army, he began teaching in 1959 at Council Grove Elementary School, then served as principal of Western Heights Jr. High and assistant principal of NW Classen High School. In 1964, he became a professor of Professional Teacher Education at the University of Central Oklahoma, where he retired in 1995. He found deep meaning in encouraging others to learn and often said he felt like "I never worked a day in my life."

In 1980, Mack was a founding member of Faith Bible Church, of Edmond, OK, where he served as an elder for 16 years. Following that, he served as the leader of the sanctuary greeters until his death. As a man of strong faith, he believed in the power and strength of Jesus Christ's love, often quoting 1 Corinthians 2:9: "the eye has not seen, nor ear heard, nor have entered into the heart of man, the things which God has prepared for those who love him." He believed in the beauty and peace that would await him after his passing.

Mack was devoted to his wife and family commenting often how fortunate and thankful he was for all of them. He involved himself in the details of his sons' lives and adored his wife unconditionally. Mack is survived by his wife, Carolyn Sue Wedel; son, Kent Wedel; son, Greg Wedel and wife Valari; son, Jeff Wedel and wife Lisa; son Todd Wedel and wife Vicky; grandchildren, Blake, Brooks, Jennifer, Colby, Jess, Abby, Mark, Hannah, and Emalee; great-grandchildren, Andie, Jack, Lewis, Nora, Harrison, and Hudson; and sisters, Carol Snell, Patti Zeka, and Susan Patterson.

Greeting him in heaven: his father, Gerald Wedel and wife Neva; mother, Ramona Mauldin; and sister, Beverly MacQueen.

Visitation will be held at Matthews Funeral Home from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Memorial Services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 5 at Faith Bible Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faith Bible Church - Missions. Published in The Oklahoman on June 3, 2019