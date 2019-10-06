Home

Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Emmaus Baptist Church
16001 S. Western Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK
1953 - 2019
MADGE HUTTON Obituary

Madge Hutton
Jan. 23, 1953 - Oct. 2, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Margaret Ann "Madge" Rollins Hutton passed away Oct. 2, 2019. Madge was born Jan. 23, 1953, to Carl and Norma Rollins. Madge married her junior high school sweetheart, Gary, on Dec. 23, 1971. Madge and Gary were blessed with two children, Bryan and Jennifer. Madge retired from St. Anthony Hospital as an Accounting Assistant. She is survived by her husband, Gary; son, Bryan and wife Brenda; daughter, Jennifer and husband Josh; grandchildren, Payton, Karlee, Jace, Casen, and Ricky; and many other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Emmaus Baptist Church, 16001 S. Western Ave., OKC. In honor of Madge, please wear red, white or OU. Online condolences may be made at www.tribute.care
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 6, 2019
