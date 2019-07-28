|
|
Mahlon Elwood Blagg EDMOND
January 19, 1953 - July 13, 2019
Mahlon Elwood Blagg, Jr. was born on January 19, 1953 in Casper, WY to Mahlon and Eleanore (Denny) Blagg and passed away on July 13, 2019 in Oklahoma City, OK.
He graduated from Carrier High School, near Enid, in 1971, Oklahoma State Univer-sity in 1976 with a degree in Business, and the University of Northern Colorado in 1981 with his MBA.
He retired last year after 36 years of working as a Disclosure Officer and Privacy Specialist for the U.S. Treasury Department, first in Oklahoma, and then in Washington, DC.
He was one of the original members of St. Monica Catholic Church in Edmond. He was currently a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Edmond. He was very involved in the Cub and Boy Scout Troops in both churches over the years.
He was preceded in death by both his parents.
He is survived by his wife Karen, of the home, daughter Lauren (husband George), Broken Arrow, son Brennan, Denver, son Nathan (girlfriend Sydnee), The Village, grand-children Jaxson and Annistyn, and many extended family members and friends.
Services will be on Saturday, August 3, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Edmond.
The family respectfully asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a scholarship in his name at: St. Eugene's School, 2400 W. Hefner Rd., OKC, OK 73120. Education was extremely important to Mahlon.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 28, 2019