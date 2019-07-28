Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Cemetery
Edmond, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MAHLON BLAGG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MAHLON BLAGG


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MAHLON BLAGG Obituary

Mahlon Elwood Blagg
January 19, 1953 - July 13, 2019

EDMOND
Mahlon Elwood Blagg, Jr. was born on January 19, 1953 in Casper, WY to Mahlon and Eleanore (Denny) Blagg and passed away on July 13, 2019 in Oklahoma City, OK.
He graduated from Carrier High School, near Enid, in 1971, Oklahoma State Univer-sity in 1976 with a degree in Business, and the University of Northern Colorado in 1981 with his MBA.
He retired last year after 36 years of working as a Disclosure Officer and Privacy Specialist for the U.S. Treasury Department, first in Oklahoma, and then in Washington, DC.
He was one of the original members of St. Monica Catholic Church in Edmond. He was currently a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Edmond. He was very involved in the Cub and Boy Scout Troops in both churches over the years.
He was preceded in death by both his parents.
He is survived by his wife Karen, of the home, daughter Lauren (husband George), Broken Arrow, son Brennan, Denver, son Nathan (girlfriend Sydnee), The Village, grand-children Jaxson and Annistyn, and many extended family members and friends.
Services will be on Saturday, August 3, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Edmond.
The family respectfully asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a scholarship in his name at: St. Eugene's School, 2400 W. Hefner Rd., OKC, OK 73120. Education was extremely important to Mahlon.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MAHLON's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.