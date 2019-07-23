Mamie B. Jones

Mar. 31, 1921 - July 19, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Mamie Bess "Bee" was born in Pooleville, OK, the second daughter to James Robert and Frances Lawrence . She attended school in Pooleville, where she excelled in art and received numerous prestigious awards in the years to follow. After graduation from Fox High School, she moved to Anadarko, OK where she met the love of her life Walter R. Collins. Bee worked for the SWB Telephone Co. the entire time her husband served in WWII. Once her husband returned home, they settled in OKC. Bee was widowed in May, 1979 changing her life forever. In 1991, she married a long-time friend Wilbur Jones, which lasted almost 20 years, when he passed away. She always felt blessed to have the love of two fine husbands.

Bee was a person who had a strong faith in the Lord. She was baptized at the age of 9 in the Baptist Church. She attended Brookwood Baptist Church as long as her health permitted.

Her hobbies included paint-ing, sewing, and gardening.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Kate and Flonell, and one brother, Bob. She is survived by her son, Ross and wife Susan Collins, step-sons; Stanley and wife Susan Jones, Ken and wife Sandi Jones, step-daughter, Helen and Dennis Downing, brother-in-law, R.C. Staggs, and numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

Services will be held at 10 A.M. Tues., July 23, 2019, at the Brookwood Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.

A special thanks to Wendy, Lesha, David, Kristy & Carol from Integris Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Integris Hospice. Published in The Oklahoman on July 23, 2019