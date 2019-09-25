|
Marcia Glasser Shaffer OKLAHOMA CITY
June 3, 1924 - September 24, 2019
Marcia Glasser Shaffer died peacefully in her sleep after a brief illness surrounded by family and loved ones on September 24, 2019. Marcia Glasser was born June 3, 1924 in Reading, Pennsylvania.
Marcia attended University of Pittsburgh earning her Bachelor of Science in Psychology in 1944. Upon graduation, Marcia worked in Washington, D.C. in the Signal Corps decoding intercepted Japanese messages. Her official title was "Cryptographic Clerk".
At a party in the Spring of 1947, she was introduced to a friend's brother, Jerry Shaffer, who had returned from medical service in Korea during WWII. The couple were married on Thanksgiving Day 1948 in Reading. The young married couple embarked on a road trip in 1949 driving through several states including Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, and California deciding where to settle, start a pediatric practice, and raise a family. They chose Oklahoma City because of the great fit with the friendly, welcoming community.
Marcia and Jerry raised five children. Marcia was devoted to Jerry and his practice, was her children's biggest fan, and never missed an event. She was popular for feeding her children's friends and renowned for her cooking - especially meatloaf sandwiches. Marcia served as PTA President of Edgemere Grade School and Casady Mother's Club. Marcia served on the Temple B'nai Israel Board and was President of Temple Sisterhood. She also held several leadership positions on National Sisterhood Board 1991-93.
When not fulfilling these duties, Marcia loved to play games (bridge, cribbage, and Words With Friends). Jerry and Marcia were charter members of Quail Creek Golf and Country Club, frequent golfers, and regulars at club events. Marcia was an avid fan of the OU Sooners, OKC Thunder, Houston Astros, and the PGA tour. Marcia and Jerry also delighted in their world travels.
Marcia possessed a keen, inquisitive intellect. She was known affectionately by her family as both "The Detective" and "OKCHQ" due to her encyclopedic knowledge. Her reading ranged from the latest book club selection, Wall Street Journal, to The Oklahoman, frequently clipping relevant articles for friends. Marcia was always up-to-date with the latest technology, texting from either her iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch through her final days.
Marcia is predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Jerome Daniels Shaffer; and her son, Lee Daniels Shaffer (1953-1970). She is survived by her daughter, Carol Sands (Brian); her sons, Jay (Hope Flammer), Gary (Becky) and Jeff "Bubba" (Molly); her grandchildren, Marshall Shaffer, Stockton Shaffer, and Samantha "Sam" Shaffer; and step-grandchildren, Alli Andress (Justin) and Max Sands (Amanda).
There will be a service at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Temple B'nai Israel in Oklahoma City. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Marcia's memory to either the Lee Daniels Shaffer Memorial Fund at Temple B'nai Israel or a .
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 25, 2019