Marcine P. Townsend OKLAHOMA CITY
Jan. 29, 1941 - July 19, 2019
Marcine, 78, died July 18, 2019. She was born Jan. 29, 1941, in Tupelo, OK to Lorine
and Harvey Canida. She was a longtime member of Southwest Church of Christ. Preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jerry Wayne Canida; and sister, Betty Sweat; she leaves behind her husband of 56 years, Wayne Townsend, of the home; son, Tim Townsend, of Blanchard, OK; son, Kevin Townsend & wife Dana, of Mead, OK; son, Rodney Townsend, of Sebastian, FL; brothers, H.B. Canida and Charles Canida; sisters, Earlene Cooper, Sue Roan, Charlotte Canida, and Shirley Maxey; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; as well as many other loving family, friends and church family. Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Southwest Church of Christ, 3031 SW 104th St. To leave condolences for the family, please visit vondelsmithmortuary.com
Published in The Oklahoman on July 24, 2019