Marcus W. Switzer OKLAHOMA CITY
December 30, 1955 - July 12, 2019
Marcus "Mark" Switzer, 63, went to be with The Lord on July 12, 2019. He was the third born of four wonderful children of Joseph and Genevra "Jimi" Switzer. He lived in Oklahoma City where he owned an antique and refinishing business for many years. Those close to him will remember him as a kind-hearted man whose congenial personality lit up a room. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Haynes (Eirn Haynes); grandchildren, Elizabeth and Patrick Haynes; sister, Roberta Terry; uncle, Clarence Evans; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; and the Connie Holmes family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Jimi Switzer; brother, Richard Switzer; and sister, Teresa Switzer. A private gathering will be held to honor his life.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 17, 2019