Graveside celebration of life for Margaret Evelyn Cowden, age 100, is at 11:00 AM, on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Highland Cemetery in Iowa Park, Texas, with Pastor Glen Pearce of the First Baptist Church officiating. Burial is under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home.

Margaret was born June 13, 1919, in Hopkins County, near Dyke, Texas. She moved to Iowa Park as a small child with her parents, Everett and Ruby Sewell. Everett was the long-time owner of Sewell Barber Shop in Iowa Park. Margaret and her family were members of the First Baptist Church where Ruby taught children's Sunday School for many years. Margaret graduated from Iowa Park High School, then graduated from North Texas State Teachers College, in 1941, with a degree in Home Economics. She married Jack Cowden of Iowa Park in 1942. While Jack served in the US Navy during World War II, Margaret taught elementary school in Iowa Park.

Jack, a graduate of Texas Tech, joined Continental Oil Company as a geologist and was in charge of an exploration drilling rig and crew that drilled at locations in the Southwest and Rocky Mountains. Margaret and her family lived in many locations including Hebbronville and Ft. Stockton, Texas, Davis and Duncan, Oklahoma, Vernal, Utah, Ft. Benton, Montana, Saratoga, Wyoming, and Lyons and Hays, Kansas. In 1953 the family moved to Ponca City, Oklahoma, and then in 1964 to Oklahoma City. For many years, Margaret worked for the State of Oklahoma Food and Nutrition Services Depart-ment as a groundbreaking Nutritional Outreach Special-ist, making presentations on nutrition programs around Oklahoma and at state and national health conferences. She was the first home economist hired by the State of Oklahoma to implement county nutritional programs. She retired from the State of Oklahoma in 1985. She resided in Oklahoma City until moving to Santa Fe, NM, in 2014.

She is survived by her three sons and their wives, Jarrett and Susan of Bartlesville, OK, Steve and Nancy of Tucson, AZ, and Jack and Toni of Santa Fe, NM, three grandchildren, Jill Epperson, Robyn Beauchamp, and Josh Drisko and six great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Dorothy Faye Montgomery of Plano, TX, and nieces and nephews, Mike Montgomery and Monty Ray Montgomery, of Dallas, Patty Montgomery Kennedy of Plano, TX, Ray Huffman of Corpus Christi, and Patty Trabon, of Overland Park, Kansas, as well as a sister-in-law, Dr. Jo Cowden, of New Orleans, LA.

Margaret, who most people knew as Margo, loved making new friends and telling stories about the past, and was devoted to her sons and the rest of her family. She loved dressing up in pretty clothes and jewelry. She loved to dance and never met a stranger. She collected many souvenirs from her travels and albums of family photos and mementos. Her great sense of humor and folksy sayings will long be remembered. Published in The Oklahoman on June 19, 2019