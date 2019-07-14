Margaret Herrmann

Born in Oklahoma City to Jess & Mary Jo Herrmann, Margaret attended Nichols Hills Elementary, graduated from Casady School, and then attended Minnesota University before graduating from Oklahoma University, where she was a proud member of Theta sorority. Margaret married Richard Bohanon in 1959 and made a warm and loving home in Oklahoma City, where she raised her three fortunate sons, Christopher, of Arlington, VA; and twins David and Philip, both of Oklahoma City. Margaret later married Jerry Davison, and they enjoyed a wonderful marriage until Jerry's passing in 2009. In addition to her three sons, Margaret is survived by their wives, Suzanne, Kristen, and Kim; grandchildren, Ben, Allison, Andrew, Meg, Ellie, and Julia; as well as her stepdaughter, Lebron Bessen and husband Dave; and step-granddaughter, Makaria and her family. Margaret is also survived by her little sister, Sally Schweinle; nieces, Margo, Laura, and Ann, and nephew, Chad, and their families. Margaret will be missed by her loyal cat and constant companion, Enya; her best friends, Diane Douglass and Mary Rockett; among a host of dear, dedicated and truly loving friends, who were with her all of her years and as she bravely endured cancer in her final years. Margaret epitomized humility and had a sincere fondness for so many people who became a part of her daily life from the staff at her local Homeland grocery store and What's Cooking to her doctors, nurses, hospice nurse Connie Mitchell-Kressin, staff at the Mansion at Waterford and Integris Hospice House, who did everything they could to help Margaret squeeze every last drop of quality time as she could out of her final days. Margaret enjoyed nothing more than a household full of happy and laughing family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at Casady Chapel, 9500 N. Pennsylvania Ave., at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please send a gift to Casady School, the Oklahoma Humane Society, , or simply say a farewell prayer for Margaret and remember her as the sweet person that she always was. Published in The Oklahoman on July 14, 2019