OKLAHOMA CITY
Margaret Jane Hodges
October 27, 1936 - August 7, 2019
Margaret Jane Hodges passed from this life August 7, 2019. She was born October 27, 1936 to Clyde Lee Pate and Willie Dorothy Pate at St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Margaret was named after her maternal grandmother, Margaret Jane Precure. Margaret graduated Southeast High School with the Class of '54. She was a proud Spartan and participated in many class reunions. Her penmanship was always complimented and she attributed it to her business classes she majored in there at Southeast High. She began her career working at Tinker Federal and an insurance office, eventually changing direction in careers. Margaret went on to pursue a career as a Brakeman/ Switchman for the Santa Fe Railroad Company, retiring in 1996. Later in life, she came out of retirement and went to work at GreenAcres Health Food Store, serving customers until she was nearly 80 years young. If you asked Margaret what job she had that gave her the most happiness, she'd tell you it was working at GreenAcres Health Food Store as a cashier. She loved the interaction with the customers and learning about ways to have a healthier lifestyle. Jay and Margaret had a home built in Oklahoma City in 1964 and resided there for the majority of her life, up until her passing. She enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing and crafting. She would decorate the house for every single holiday, her favorite being the 4th of July. Margaret was never idle in her life, always looking to stay active and rarely watched TV, with the exception of her favorite game show, "The Price Is Right". She was preceded in passing by her parents; loving husband of 57.5 years, Jay Hodges; beloved Basset Hound, Angel, of 16 years; brothers, Harold and Edward Pate; sister, Dorothy; 1 nephew; 1 niece; and son-in-law, Brady Krueger. Survivors include her son, Everett Eljay Hodges, lll of Newton, KS and spouse Lahauna; daughters, Sheryl Lynn Krueger of Liberty, MO and Phyllis Yvonne Montavon of Las Vegas, NV; grandchildren, April, Brianna, Maxx, and their spouses; great-grandchildren, Mason, Chloe, Lennox, and Klein; brother-in-law, Don and Bette Hodges; previous daughter-in-law, Mary Drury and husband, Joel, and daughter, Melissa Bell. She is also survived by a host of loving nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Margaret will always be remembered by people that met her by her white hair fixed just right, not a hair out of place, makeup on, and a smile. Visitation for Margaret is 4:00pm to 8:00pm, Friday, August 9, 2019, and 8:00am to 12:00pm, Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Resthaven Funeral Home and Memory Gardens, 500 SW 104th St., Oklahoma City, OK 73139. Graveside services are 2:00pm, Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Resthaven Memory Gardens. Condolences may be shared at: www.ResthavenOkc.com
In lieu of flowers, Margaret requested donations be made to the .
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 9, 2019