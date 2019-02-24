|
Margaret Lee Squires EDMOND
March 28, 1931 - Feb. 20, 2019
Margaret Lee Squires departed this life to be with her Lord Feb. 20, 2019. She was born March 28, 1931, in Le Flore, OK to Irving Edgar Connelly and Hazel Cleo Owens. Margaret is survived by her son, Clint Edward Squires & his wife Dana; her two grandchildren, Christian Edward Squires & wife Jennifer and Carrie Lee Warr & husband Kyle; three great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, two sisters and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, from 12 to 8 p.m. with the family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at Crawford Funeral Service. The Service Celebrating Margaret's Life will be on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. To read a full life obituary, please visit:
www.crawford
funeralservice.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 24, 2019