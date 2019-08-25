Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARETTA PICKLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARETTA PICKLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Margaretta "Maggie"
Pickle
Nov. 1, 1939 - Aug. 20, 2019

HARRAH
Margaretta "Maggie" Pickle, 79, of Harrah, passed away peacefully on Aug. 20, 2019, at her home. Born Nov. 1, 1939, in Mooreland, OK to William and Janie Ferris. Margaretta was preceded in death by her husband, Max Pickle; parents; brother, John Ferris; and sister, Effie Mullin. Margaretta is survived by her sons, Jay (Patty) Pickle, of Harrah; and Bill (Cindy) Pickle, of Guthrie; daughter, Shelly (Richard) Swiat, of Michigan; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; her brother, Bobby Ferris; and her sisters, Sharon McMinimy and Debbie Wasson. Viewing will be held Sunday, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Harrah Church, 101 S. Dobbs, Harrah. Arrangements are with Barnes Friederich Funeral Home.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARETTA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.