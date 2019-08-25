|
|
Margaretta "Maggie" HARRAH
Pickle
Nov. 1, 1939 - Aug. 20, 2019
Margaretta "Maggie" Pickle, 79, of Harrah, passed away peacefully on Aug. 20, 2019, at her home. Born Nov. 1, 1939, in Mooreland, OK to William and Janie Ferris. Margaretta was preceded in death by her husband, Max Pickle; parents; brother, John Ferris; and sister, Effie Mullin. Margaretta is survived by her sons, Jay (Patty) Pickle, of Harrah; and Bill (Cindy) Pickle, of Guthrie; daughter, Shelly (Richard) Swiat, of Michigan; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; her brother, Bobby Ferris; and her sisters, Sharon McMinimy and Debbie Wasson. Viewing will be held Sunday, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Harrah Church, 101 S. Dobbs, Harrah. Arrangements are with Barnes Friederich Funeral Home.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 25, 2019