Margarita Guerra

de Flores

Jan. 4, 1964 - March 21, 2019



YUKON

Margarita Guerra de Flores, 55, of Yukon, passed peacefully at home Thursday, March 21. Margarita "Maggie" was born on Jan. 4, 1964, in Santa Barbara, Chihuahua, Mexico. She was preceded in death by her husband, Javier Ramon Flores Sr., Aug. 2017. Together, they immigrated to the United States from Mexico in 1990 in order to build a better life for themselves and their children. Javier and Margarita went on to build a series of successful businesses together, including construction, property management and housekeeping services. She was affectionately known by many nicknames by those who loved her, including "Mi Reyna" (My Queen) by her husband, and "Mimi" by her adoring grandchildren. Maggie was a founding member of St. Eugene Catholic Church's Spanish Mass, where she remained an active member. She is survived by four children, Javier Alejandro Flores Jr., of Chicago, IL; Edgar Fernando Flores and his wife Karla Iris Gurrola Herrera, of Oklahoma City; Evelyn Martinez and her husband Michael Wayne Martinez, of Yukon; and Eduardo Flores, of Chicago, IL; plus three grandsons, Courtland Michael Martinez, Cameron Gabriel Martinez, and Cyrus Javier Martinez.