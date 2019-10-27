|
Maria Rosa Nickell OKLAHOMA CITY
Jan. 24, 1933 - Oct. 24, 2019
Maria Rosa Nickell, born on Jan. 24, 1933, died Oct. 24, 2019, in Oklahoma City. She married the love of her life, Dewane Alfred Nickell, in 1961. They were blessed with 53 years of marriage. Maria enjoyed family time and cherished her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Survivors include Margaret & Kevin Ice; Elizabeth & Donnie Dutton; Robert & Betty Nickell; her grandchildren, Michael Jaroszewicz, John Ice, Geoffrey Ice, Brandon Mess, Chasity Dutton, Justin Nickell, Marcus Nickell, Tyler Lairson, and Curtis McCracken; and her great-grandchildren, Ryan & Brooklyn Mess, Kelson Gier, Kennedy & Will Wallace. Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Resthaven Funeral Home, 500 SW 104th St., Oklahoma City, OK 73139. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in the St. Francis Cathedral, located at the back of the property at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 800 NW 5th St., Moore, OK 73160. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens. Condolences may be shared at:
www.ResthavenOKC.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 27, 2019