Marian Louise Oliver IRVING, TX
Guthery
Feb 28, 1933 - Oct 27, 2019
Marian was born in Ft. Collins, CO to Elmer & Erma Oliver. Raised in OKC. Grad-uated from Classen 1950. One of her classmates would knock on her window every day after delivering papers. She married that paperboy, Thomas Lee Guthery, on Mar. 1, 1953. Tammy Leigh was born in 1961.
In 1963 the trio moved to Irving, TX. Marian became what Thomas would call a "professional volunteer".
From 1964-1992 she became a trainer & troop leader within the Tejas Council of Girl Scouts.
She held various titles at the Dallas Metropolitan Board & Irving Branch Board, YWCA, Altrusa International and the Irving Hospital District Neighborhood Assoc.
Over the years Marian volunteered at Irving Community Hospital & Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children. She was recognized for over 2000 hours of service by the Texas Association of Hospital Auxiliaries. She gave her time & her blood to Carter Blood Care & Oklahoma Blood Institute. In the mid 80's Marian saw a need & started New Tomorrows, a shelter for battered women.
More recently she was on the board of Irving Arts Center & volunteered at Irving Heritage Society.
Marian proudly wore the Stetson as a volunteer Ambassador at DFW. She also completed training for the Irving Citizens Police Academy.
Momma loved Winnie the Pooh, giraffes, working at the Disney Store, traveling, ice cream & football, especially Dallas Cowboys football.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents, brother Leland Oliver & the one true love of her life Thomas Lee Guthery.
She is survived by daughter Tammy Leigh Guthery Carpenter & her own Thomas of OKC, niece Cherlye Burns, Fire Chiefs Betty, Gaye, Natalie & Pug. As well as sister-in-law Karen Morton {Mac}, nephew Allen & many friends that became family.
She never met a stranger, loved to talk and always see the rainbows through the storm.
Her Life Celebration will be at First Baptist Church - 705 E. Rickenbacker, Midwest City, OK 73110 Thursday November 7 @ 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 6, 2019