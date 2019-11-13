|
|
Marian Guthrie OKLAHOMA CITY
September 6, 1931-November 11, 2019
Marian Guthrie, 88 years old, passed from this life on November 11, 2019. She was born Marian Anderson Cleveland on Septem-ber 6, 1931 to Beulah Ward Cleveland and Clyde W. Cleve-land in Brookfield, Missouri. As the surprise twin being born minutes after her sister, Mary, Marian has had a life full of adventures. Marian graduated from Brookfield High before attending Williams Woods College and the University of Missouri where she became a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. After earning a degree in education, Marian taught grade school in Kansas City. It is there where the handsome Okie, TJ Guthrie, swept her off her feet. Within less than a year, they married on June 17, 1954. The young couple's adventurous life took them to California for TJ's stint in the Air Force and to Indianapolis for dental specialty school. Along the way, their family began to grow and eventually claimed Oklahoma City as home to raise all four of their kids. It was the biggest adventure of their lives. In Oklahoma City, Marian's many adventures continued and her roots grew deep. She was involved in Oklahoma City's Pi Phi Alum Club, PEO Chapter BW, Town Hall, Ladies Music Club, the OKC Dental Auxiliary, Chapel Hill United Methodist Church Choir and the Quail Creek Ladies Tennis Club as well as many others. The Guthrie's social inclination fostered friendships that supported the family through many tribulations and provided travel companions for inter-national journeys. Marian's adventures were also athletic. She jogged several miles a day and played tennis several days a week. She was an excellent snow and water skier, swimmer and snorkeler and passed on a lifestyle of healthy living. Marian played numerous instruments and sang beautifully. She brought music into the lives of her children and grandchildren through music lessons, choir rehearsals, and annual season tickets to the Lyric Theater. She leaves a legacy of music in our hearts. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, TJ, brother, Bill, and twin sister, Mary; she is survived by her daughters, Polly Wilson (husband Greg) and Betsy Brunsteter (husband Dub) and sons, Thomas "Joe" Guthrie (wife Evann) and Andrew Guthrie (wife Carla); grandchildren, Web Brunsteter, Regan Reynolds, Brad Wilson, Halley Reeves, Whitney Reynolds, Piper Crossland; Matteo, Filippo, GianMarco and Davide Guthrie; Ella and Gabe Guthrie and Cash and Jaylen Wilson and eight great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 2:30 PM at the Smith and Kernke Chapel, 14624 N. May Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73134.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 13, 2019