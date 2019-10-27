|
|
Marian E Morgan OKLAHOMA CITY
April 19, 1921 - October 21, 2019
On Oct. 21, 2019, Marian Morgan passed away quietly in her sleep. Marian was reunited with the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Morgan. Bob preceded her in death by three years and she missed him every second of that time. They had been married 75 years and were completely devoted to each other.
Marian was born in Oklahoma City to William and Ethna (Martin) Herwig. Her younger sister, Jeanne, arrived two years later, and they remained best friends until Jeanne's death in 1999. Marian attended Taft Junior High in Oklahoma City. When she was in the 8th grade, Classen High sent a photographer/reporter to Taft to interview some of the upcoming freshmen. Bob met and photographed Marian for the school paper, and he became instantly enchanted with her. They became sweethearts, dating through high school and were married on Jan. 29, 1942. Marian went to work at Tinker Air Force Base while Bob completed his medical training. During and after World War II, while Bob was in the army, they moved to San Antonio, Hot Springs, and Fairbanks, AK. He was discharged in 1948, and they returned to Oklahoma City.
Marian and Bob had four sons: Douglas, David, Peter and Daniel. While Bob practiced dermatology, Marian cared for the children and became active in the Oklahoma County Medical Auxiliary. She was extremely active in their church, Pilgrim Congregational. Marian worked tirelessly in the church kitchen, fundraising for mission work and helping to maintain the beauty of the church building. When Pilgrim Church merged with Mayflower Congregational, Marian continued her work there for many years. For 60 years, the family lived on 19th St., where Marian entertained frequently. She had church gatherings, groups from OU Medical School, her garden club, and many friends and family in her home for parties and meals. She presided over countless summer gatherings at Lake Hiwassee, serving picnics and homemade ice cream to friends, family, church groups and anyone else lucky enough to find their way "to the lake." The boys remember Marian as strict but loving - she somehow managed to get her way most of the time, but she was a fierce defender of her children at all times, generously offering motherly advice and wisdom. After Bob passed away in 2016, Marian left her home and moved to Touchmark Assisted Living in Edmond. She accepted this enormous change graciously and easily, never complaining about anything except missing Bob. The staff at Touchmark has cared for Marian lovingly and for this her family is grateful. We also want to thank Anita Plummer for her loving visits with Marian, and Physician's Choice Hospice staff, especially nurse Chrissy, for the careful attention they gave Marian during her prolonged illness.
Marian is survived by her four sons and their families: Douglas and wife Janice (Brown), David and wife Anita (Kirkland), Peter and wife Sally (Peterson), and Daniel and wife Lisa Alonge. Grandchildren are Jason Morgan, Emily Morgan and husband Aaron Gassmann, Jane Elizabeth Morgan, Rebecca Marks and husband Brandon, Evan Morgan and wife Amber, and Ethan Morgan. Great-grandchildren are Autumn Morgan, Alyssa Marks, Joshua Marks, Wyatt Morgan, Scarlett Morgan, Vivian Gassmann, and Charles Gassmann.
Service to be held at Mercer-Adams Funeral Home in Bethany on Monday, Oct. 28 at 11 a.m.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 27, 2019