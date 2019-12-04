|
Marianne Dugas MOORE
January 28, 1958 - December 1, 2019
Marianne Dugas passed away with her family around her December 1, 2019. She was born January 28, 1958 in Seminole, Oklahoma to William Oscar Shawn, Sr. and Virginia Stoecklein Shawn. Marianne graduated Washington High School where her love of basketball began by playing on the basketball team. Marianne worked at the Norman Main Post Office where she retired after 28 years. Marianne married George Dugas, II, in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 23, 1989. They were season ticket holders of the OU Womens Basketball and enjoyed traveling and going on cruises. Together, they had visited 45 of the 50 states. Marianne also loved collecting clowns, reading and to go shopping.
Marianne was preceded in death by her parents, sister Rachel Buie and brother-in-law Rick Mercer.
She is survived by her husband George Dugas II, children Jeremy Dugas and wife Jennie of Edmond, Listina Reygers and husband Scott of Edmond; brother William Oscar Shawn, Jr. and wife Shelia of Moore, OK; sisters, Jane Mercer of Ratliff City, OK, Jo Ann Mercer of Norman, OK, Wilma Roley and husband Earl of Noble, OK, Lynette Mercer of Noble; brother-in-law Terry Buie; grandchildren Zane Dugas, Isabelle Reygers, Evan Dugas, Christian Reygers; 7 nieces, 5 nephews, numerous great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday from 4 pm to 8 pm with the family receiving friends from 5 pm to 7 pm. Funeral services to celebrate Marianne's life will be 2 pm, December 6, 2019 at Chapel Hill Funeral Home.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 4, 2019