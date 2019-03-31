|
Marie I F Brown EDMOND
June 22, 1952 - Feb. 12, 2019
Marie Irene Fagan Brown, 66, of Edmond, OK, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 12. Marie was born June 22, 1952, in Hutchinson, KS to John Bernard and Frances Evelyn (Dramann) Fagan. In 1970, she graduated from Madonna High School in Wichita, KS. Marie was a longtime Southwestern Bell employee. She was an artist who enjoyed sharing her talents and ideas with others and owned a retail art store, Paper Arts, in Edmond. Marie was preceded in death by her parents. Marie is survived by her daughter, Lisa Lenz; son, Matthew Brown; her granddaughters, Sarah (Austin) Aishman and Taylor Lenz; great-grandson, Aiden Aishman; and siblings, Nancy Wyrsch, John Fagan, JoAnne Owens, Kay Bruce, and Dorothy Cosgrove. Funeral Service in Edmond Saturday, April 6: Rosary at 10 a.m., Mass 10:30 a.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Burial in Kansas City, KS on Monday, April 8, 12 noon, Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kansas City, KS.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 31, 2019