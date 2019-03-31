Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARIE BROAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIE BROAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARIE BROAN Obituary

Marie I F Brown
June 22, 1952 - Feb. 12, 2019

EDMOND
Marie Irene Fagan Brown, 66, of Edmond, OK, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 12. Marie was born June 22, 1952, in Hutchinson, KS to John Bernard and Frances Evelyn (Dramann) Fagan. In 1970, she graduated from Madonna High School in Wichita, KS. Marie was a longtime Southwestern Bell employee. She was an artist who enjoyed sharing her talents and ideas with others and owned a retail art store, Paper Arts, in Edmond. Marie was preceded in death by her parents. Marie is survived by her daughter, Lisa Lenz; son, Matthew Brown; her granddaughters, Sarah (Austin) Aishman and Taylor Lenz; great-grandson, Aiden Aishman; and siblings, Nancy Wyrsch, John Fagan, JoAnne Owens, Kay Bruce, and Dorothy Cosgrove. Funeral Service in Edmond Saturday, April 6: Rosary at 10 a.m., Mass 10:30 a.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Burial in Kansas City, KS on Monday, April 8, 12 noon, Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kansas City, KS.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.