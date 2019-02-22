Home

Vondel L Smith & Son Mortuary Inc
4000 SW 119th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73173
(405) 692-5503
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vondel L Smith & Son Mortuary
4000 SW 119th St
Oklahoma City, OK
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Vondel L Smith & Son Mortuary
4000 SW 119th St
Oklahoma City, OK
View Map
More Obituaries for MARIE MONTGOMERY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIE MONTGOMERY


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marie C. Montgomery
January 17, 1930 - February 17, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Marie was born in Shawnee, OK to Earl & Edith (Meyer) Miller. She went to be with her Lord on Sunday. She & her brothers Harold & Merl were raised in Pauls Valley. Marie graduated from PV High where she met the love of her life, Charles Montgomery. The two married June 30, 1948 & were blessed with 2 children, Carol & Rick, & enjoyed nearly 71 years of marriage. Marie worked for Stockyard's Bank, worked with her husband at Dale Robert's Motor Club Ins. enrolling new clients & also owned Marie Montgomery's Fabrics in S. OKC for many years. Marie was a sweet woman with a servants heart & lived life to the fullest. Her family & friends will miss her deeply. Marie was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Harold & son-in-law, Don Vande. She is survived by her husband, Charles; son, Rick Montgomery & wife Rosie; daughter, Carol Vande; brother, Merl Miller; grandson, Greg Vande & wife, Kesha; granddaughter, Kim Griffin & husb., Matt; grandson, Shane Montgomery-Karasek & wife Shayna; grandson, Ryan Layne & Hollie Anderson, 7 great-grandchildren, & many extended family & loving friends. Viewing will be 12-8 PM Sunday at Vondel Smith South Lakes. Services to celebrate her life will be 10 AM Monday, February 25, 2019, at the South Lakes Chapel. Please leave condolences at vondelsmithmortuary.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 22, 2019
