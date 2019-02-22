Marie C. Montgomery

January 17, 1930 - February 17, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Marie was born in Shawnee, OK to Earl & Edith (Meyer) Miller. She went to be with her Lord on Sunday. She & her brothers Harold & Merl were raised in Pauls Valley. Marie graduated from PV High where she met the love of her life, Charles Montgomery. The two married June 30, 1948 & were blessed with 2 children, Carol & Rick, & enjoyed nearly 71 years of marriage. Marie worked for Stockyard's Bank, worked with her husband at Dale Robert's Motor Club Ins. enrolling new clients & also owned Marie Montgomery's Fabrics in S. OKC for many years. Marie was a sweet woman with a servants heart & lived life to the fullest. Her family & friends will miss her deeply. Marie was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Harold & son-in-law, Don Vande. She is survived by her husband, Charles; son, Rick Montgomery & wife Rosie; daughter, Carol Vande; brother, Merl Miller; grandson, Greg Vande & wife, Kesha; granddaughter, Kim Griffin & husb., Matt; grandson, Shane Montgomery-Karasek & wife Shayna; grandson, Ryan Layne & Hollie Anderson, 7 great-grandchildren, & many extended family & loving friends. Viewing will be 12-8 PM Sunday at Vondel Smith South Lakes. Services to celebrate her life will be 10 AM Monday, February 25, 2019, at the South Lakes Chapel. Please leave condolences at vondelsmithmortuary.com Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary