Jan. 19, 1941 – June 23, 2019



DURANT, OKLAHOMA

Our beloved Marilyn Brooks, 78, of Durant, OK, departed this world for the next on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Denison Hospital. The fourth of four children, Marilyn was born in Buffalo, OK, to Leo and Mary Brooks at their home on January 19, 1941. She graduated from Muskogee Central High School in 1959.

Marilyn was a vibrant, fun, active, and energetic person. She was a devoted Aunt Marilyn to ten nieces and nephews and their spouses, and Meme Marilyn to their twenty-nine children and one grandchild. She was also a loving sister to her three brothers as well as their wives.

In addition, Marilyn was a fierce and loving friend who cultivated close relationships and worked to maintain those friendships throughout her life.

Marilyn attended Oklahoma State University when women were only allowed to study certain fields. She started her career at Topographic as a draftsman in the 1960's, as the first full-time Oklahoma City office employee. John Keating, the founder of Topographic, credited her as a key factor in the company's early growth.

From there, she worked in land development for Cunning- ham Judd and Cunningham Graves in Oklahoma and Texas, respectively. Stanley Coalter, her supervisor at Cunningham Graves encouraged her to get her surveying license in Texas. She also achieved her licenses in California, Arizona and Nevada.

In the early 1990's Marilyn blazed a trail as the first woman registered as a Professional Land Surveyor in Oklahoma. She helped her nephew, Alan, start Brooks Land Surveying and Mapping in Durant, Oklahoma in 2004. She retired from surveying in 2011.

Marilyn remained one of the most passionate OSU sports fans ever, and watching sports was one of her joys. Also, she was a fan of any sports team, musical performance, or play in which any of her family were participating.

She loved dogs - big time. She collected music and enjoyed Glen Campbell, Barbara Streisand, Neil Diamond, Engelbert Humperdinck, and Huey Lewis and the News.

Marilyn is preceded in death by her mother Mary and father Leo Brooks, as well as her brothers Tom and John, and sister-in-law Nancy. She is survived by her brother Chester (Marla), as well as her sisters-in-law Judy and Martha. She is also survived by her many loving nieces and nephews and their families, and by her very good friends who were all as close as family to her.

She was dearly loved and will be missed.

The memorial service for Marilyn Brooks will be Friday, June 28, at Community Christian Church located at 5325 W. University in Durant, Oklahoma. Family hour will be at 10:00 a.m. followed by the service at 11:00 a.m. Published in The Oklahoman on June 26, 2019