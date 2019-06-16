|
Marilyn Kay Graham OKLAHOMA CITY
July 26, 1941 - June 8, 2019
Marilyn Kay Graham peacefully passed into God's loving arms June 8, 2019, at the age of 77. Marilyn was born in OKC July 26, 1941, to James & Jeannette Grigsby. Marilyn worked 18 years for the Oklahoma State Dept. of Public Health and retired in 2000. Marilyn's hobbies were spending time with her children and friends. She also loved to make jewelry and watch old movies. Marilyn was an avid animal lover and loved spending time playing with her cats. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Jean Borders. She is survived by her son, Travis Graham & wife Amy; daughter, Kim Jackson & husband Brian; daughter, Leah Thomas; their father, Mack Graham; brother, Jim Grigsby & wife Pat; and two grandchildren, Kyle Thomas and Gracie McNulty. A celebration of her life will be a Graveside Service Monday, June 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Rose Hill Burial Park, 6001 NW Grand Blvd., OKC. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a pet rescue/No Kill shelter of your choice.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 16, 2019