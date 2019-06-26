Marilyn J. Richards

December 23, 1939 - June 23, 2019



EDMOND, OK

Marilyn J. Richards was born December 23, 1939 in Wichita, Kansas to Lee Walker and Jewell Cotton Walker. On June 23, 2019, Marilyn departed this world to be with her Maker and reunite with loved ones who predeceased her. She was married in 1964 to Larry Robert Richards. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her son, Victor Stephen Smith and his wife Ellen of Fairfax, VA; daughter, Michelle LeAnne Menifee and her husband Greg of Edmond, OK; son, Robert Dale Richards and his wife Elizabeth of St. Charles, MO; grandchildren, Jacob, Lee, Ana, Tiffany, and Jessica. She was blessed with a sister, Jane Epperson and a brother, Dwane Walker, who also survive her both of Shawnee, OK. Her career included 25 years in telecommunications engineering, as Director of Telecommunications and Corporate Vice President. She also was Business Manager for an electrical and mechanical engineering firm. After formal retirement, she and Larry invested in, and managed, residential rental properties. She enjoyed golf, gardening, and travel. She wintered in Florida and visited all 50 states as well as Canada, Mexico and Japan. An accomplished musician, she played piano and organ at Liberty Baptist Church and Southern Hills Methodist Church. She was a member of Church of the Servant. Services to celebrate her life will be 1:00 PM, on Saturday, June 29th, in the Chapel of Buchanan Funeral Service.