Marilyn Sue Wilson
Aug. 4, 1932 - March 19, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Sue was born to Cecil and Jessie (Steel) Willis in Oklahoma City. She had fond memories of her attendance at Gatewood Elementary, located right at the end of Carey Place where she grew up with her family and childhood friends. Later, she attended Classen High and then OU, where she was a member of Tri-Delta. In 1955, Sue married Larry McGlynn, and then embarked upon her most challenging assignment yet as homemaker for a husband and eventually, three children. Later, she went back to the business world, working for Rockwell Commander and then Gulstream Aerospace in Bethany until retirement. During this time, she married Vernon C. Wilson. They had a wonderful 17 years together until his passing in May of 2017. She was also preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Jane and Marvin Kraettli. Sue is survived by her three children, Mark and Shannon McGlynn and Kellie (Troy) Mize; grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Jordan Wiginton; niece, Kim Thompson; and great-niece, Jessica (Gregory) Castillo; also, sister-in-law, Judy McStravick; and step-daughter, Tracey (Phil) Barton. The cardinals and kitties in her backyard are missing her already. No formal services at Mom's insistence.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 24, 2019
