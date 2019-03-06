|
Marion B. Dinsmore OKLAHOMA CITY
July 20, 1929 - March 1, 2019
Marion Dinsmore, a beautiful Oklahoma lady, went to our Lord on March 1, 2019. Marion was born July 20, 1929, in Prague, OK. Her family moved to Oklahoma City, where Marion attended Central High School. Marion was preceded in death by her father and mother, Hubert and Belle Sykora; and sisters, Marguerite Kline and Imogene Roush. She is survived by her daughter, Robi and husband Vick Colbert; grandsons, Casey and Scott Colbert; great-grandsons, Joseph and Jackson Colbert; children by marriage, Jim, Tish, and Craig and wife Judy Dinsmore; and granddaughters by marriage, Ashley Sunderland, Amy Banu and her husband George, and Kimberley Baum. Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019, at the St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church Chapel in Yukon, OK with interment following at the Resurrection Memorial Cemetery in OKC. Online condolences may be signed at:
www.yandafuneral.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 6, 2019