Marion P. Miller OKLAHOMA CITY
April 29, 1929 - October 13, 2019
Marion P. Miller, 90, died October 13, 2019 in OKC. He was born April 29, 1929 in OKC to Clarice N. and Alta (Scott) Miller. He graduated from Put-nam City High School, Class of '47 where he excelled in three sports: baseball, football and basketball. He retired from Carpenter Paper Co. after many years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Helen Carpenter. Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Betty J. Miller; son, Brad Miller and Meckie Grantham of OKC; sister, Betty Cason of Yukon, OK; several cousins, nieces and nephews. Viewing will be Wednesday, 9am-9pm at Mercer-Adams. Funeral service will be Thursday, October 17, 11:00am at Mercer-Adams Chapel with interment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, OKC. To share a memory or condolence, visit:
www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 15, 2019