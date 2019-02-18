Marion Kenneth

Peeler

June 13, 1927 - Feb. 15, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Marion Kenneth Peeler, resident of Oklahoma City, passed away Feb. 15, 2019, at Meadow Lake Estates. He was 91 years old. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Midwest City.

Marion was born June 13, 1927, in Danville, AR to Robert Marion Peeler & Emma C. (Hall) Peeler. Marion joined the United States Navy and served his country for two years. He later joined the United States Air Force Reserve. Marion was married to Patricia (Young) for 59 loving years. He retired from Tinker AFB, Exchange National Bank and the State Capitol. He was a longtime Del City Lions Club member (President twice) and Youth Sports director for the Tinker Area YMCA. He enjoyed playing golf, cheering for OU football and women's basketball, and telling his grandchildren that his phone number was still the same. Ken loved to smile and talk with family and friends. Ken knew countless people and considered all of them friends.

He is survived by his sons, David and Mark; grandchildren, Steven and Heather, Kevin and Amanda, Kenny and Katie; and great-grandchildren, Braedyn and Brode.

He was preceded in death by siblings, Edd, Eletha, Lee, Herbert, Flora, Roxie, Lester, Mae, and Clema; and wife, Patricia.

In lieu of flowers, asked for donations to Mobile Meals at First Christian Church of Midwest City, 11950 E. Reno Ave., MWC, OK 73130-4805. Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary