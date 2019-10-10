|
|
Marjorie Ann Gardner MIDWEST CITY
November 6, 1934 - October 8, 2019
Marjorie Ann (Perkins) Gardner, "Margie" - of Midwest City, Oklahoma passed away peacefully in her home on October 8, 2019. Margie was born November 6, 1934 in Fairview, Oklahoma to Troy Perkins and Bertha (Sheffield) Perkins Carnahan. She is survived by her husband of nearly 64 years, Jim Gardner; 3 children: Kathleen Lollar, of Midwest City; Jimmy (Debbie) Gardner, of Allen, Texas; Cindy (Deanie) Gardner, of Nashville, Tennessee; 2 sisters, Anita Williams of Muskogee, Oklahoma and Ginger Broomfield of Fairview, Oklahoma; 4 grandchildren, Stephanie (Heath) Webb of Leander, Texas; Joey Lollar, Midwest City; Hannah Gardner and Tanner Gardner of Allen, Texas; and 2 great-grand-children, Payton and Adelyn Webb of Leander, Texas.
Margie was the Social Services Director at Autumn House in Midwest City for many years, after having received a degree in Sociology from The University of Central Oklahoma. She was an active member of Midwest Blvd. Christian Church and served on the Board of RSVP of Central Oklahoma. She was a devoted military wife, having moved with her family all over the country.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Midwest Blvd. Christian Church on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
The family wishes to thank the staff at Mercy Hospice, especially "our angel" Delores Hoogendoorn, R.N.
To share a memory or condolence, visit:
https://oklahomacitycremation.com/obituaries/marjorie-margie-ann-gardner-perkins/
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 10, 2019