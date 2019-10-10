Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oklahoma City Cremation
910 Nw 79Th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73114
(405) 608-4141
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Midwest Blvd. Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for MARJORIE GARDNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARJORIE GARDNER


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARJORIE GARDNER Obituary

Marjorie Ann Gardner
November 6, 1934 - October 8, 2019

MIDWEST CITY
Marjorie Ann (Perkins) Gardner, "Margie" - of Midwest City, Oklahoma passed away peacefully in her home on October 8, 2019. Margie was born November 6, 1934 in Fairview, Oklahoma to Troy Perkins and Bertha (Sheffield) Perkins Carnahan. She is survived by her husband of nearly 64 years, Jim Gardner; 3 children: Kathleen Lollar, of Midwest City; Jimmy (Debbie) Gardner, of Allen, Texas; Cindy (Deanie) Gardner, of Nashville, Tennessee; 2 sisters, Anita Williams of Muskogee, Oklahoma and Ginger Broomfield of Fairview, Oklahoma; 4 grandchildren, Stephanie (Heath) Webb of Leander, Texas; Joey Lollar, Midwest City; Hannah Gardner and Tanner Gardner of Allen, Texas; and 2 great-grand-children, Payton and Adelyn Webb of Leander, Texas.
Margie was the Social Services Director at Autumn House in Midwest City for many years, after having received a degree in Sociology from The University of Central Oklahoma. She was an active member of Midwest Blvd. Christian Church and served on the Board of RSVP of Central Oklahoma. She was a devoted military wife, having moved with her family all over the country.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Midwest Blvd. Christian Church on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
The family wishes to thank the staff at Mercy Hospice, especially "our angel" Delores Hoogendoorn, R.N.
To share a memory or condolence, visit:
https://oklahomacitycremation.com/obituaries/marjorie-margie-ann-gardner-perkins/
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARJORIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now