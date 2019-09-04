|
|
Mark Adkins Grimes EDMOND
September 22, 1950-September 2, 2019
Mark Adkins Grimes, 68, died Monday, September 2, 2019. He leaves his wife of 47 years, Barbara (Smith); his son, Brian and his wife, Erin; his daughter, Erika; his four grand-children, Jaxson, Raylee, Peighton, and Mason; his mother, Helen Elizabeth Grimes; siblings, Lynne and Robert and wife, Amy; and many other family and close friends. He is preceded in death by his son, Mark Lloyd Grimes, and his father, Robert W. Grimes. Mark was born in Clinton, MO, to Bob and Liz Grimes on September 22, 1950. After graduating from Shawnee Mission East High School in 1968, Mark attended Kansas State University. He graduated in 1972 with a degree in Construction Management. He met his wife, Barb, at K-State and in December of 1972 they were married in Leavenworth, KS. He welcomed three children, Brian, Erika, and Mark during the years following their marriage and they were his pride and joy. After graduating from Kansas State University, Mark began a life long career in Construction Management. He worked with Flintco for 26+ years retiring as president of the Oklahoma City office in 2014. During his years at Flintco, he had the opportunity to work on such projects as the Capitol Dome, Devon Tower, Civic Center, and the OKC Thunder Arena. Mark took pride in each and every project he had a part in and loved being a part of building the landmarks of OKC. In January 2012, he was recognized as AGC Builder of the Year. Mark also invested in Oklahoma City through the years by volunteering with several organizations. He and his wife were chairs of the OKC Heart Ball and the Lymphoma and Leukemia Light the Night Walk. He also served on the board of the Oklahoma Arthritis Foundation. Mark may have worked hard but he also knew how to have fun. He was the life of the party at every event he attended. Mark and Barb were the ultimate entertainers. Mark loved to spend time at the family cabin in Minnesota each summer. He enjoyed fishing, skiing, bathing in the lake, and spending time with family and friends. Mark was also a golfer and avid fan of Payne Stewart. He was often seen wearing his knickers during a round of golf. Mark was also a champion Scrabble player and could only be bested by his mother despite many others trying. Most of all, though, Mark was a sports fan. His love of the Kansas State Wildcats and OKC Thunder was apparent in everything from his apparel to his home. Purple was his favorite color! A formal visitation will take place at Matthews Funeral Home on September 4th from 5-7 pm with a service the following day at St John the Baptist Church at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to or .
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 4, 2019