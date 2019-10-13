|
|
Mark D DeWarns OKLAHOMA CITY
Nov. 6, 1962 - Oct. 5, 2019
Mark Douglas DeWarns died peacefully in his home in Oklahoma City Oct. 5, 2019. Mark was born Nov. 6, 1962, in Van Buren, AR. Mark is survived by his mother, Chris DeWarns; siblings, James DeWarns and Monica Williams; and his only daughter, Haley Lashley. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth DeWarns. Mark worked as an ironworker for many years of his life, and he traveled all over the states putting up amazing buildings. He spent the rest of his time helping others, doing what he loved. A Celebration of Life will be held at his home among family and friends. To share a memory or condolence, please visit: https://everloved.com/life-of/mark-dewarns/
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 13, 2019