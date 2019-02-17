Home

MARK HEFTI
Mark William Hefti
May 14, 1977 - February 12, 2019

MIDWEST CITY
Mark William Hefti was born March 14, 1977 in Wichita, KS, the son of Michael and Carolyn (Zipfel) Hefti. Mark was a 1996 graduate of Midwest City High School and a 2004 graduate of the University of Oklahoma. He worked at the Tinker Air Force Base Youth Center from 1998-2014 and military education from 2014 to present. Mark enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his children. He was an avid fan of the Oklahoma Sooners and St. Louis Cardinals. Mark was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Charles and Jacqueline Zipfel and his paternal grandparents, Theodore and Florence Hefti. He is survived by his parents, Michael and Carolyn Hefti; children, Brayden William and Eva Rose Hefti; brother, Timothy Hefti and Erika Rowell; sister, Carrie Mason and Phillip Mason; niece, Parker Hefti; and nephew, Gavin Mason; uncle, Terry Zipfel and wife Sue; aunt, Dianne Goldmann; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 17, 2019
