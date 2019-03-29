Mark B. Milligan

Aug. 31, 1954 - Mar. 20, 2019





Mark B. Milligan (Stretch), 64, died surrounded by loved ones March 20, 2019, at Integris Hospice. He was born August 31, 1954 in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of John (Jack) and Billie Jean Milligan.

Mark graduated from John Marshall High School, Class of 1972 and attended Central State University in Edmond, OK. Mark also worked with his dad and brother, Dave, for several years in the oil industry. He was a gentle soul, devoted friend, and family man. He also had many passions and hobbies in life. Following in his father's footsteps, Mark enjoyed golf and you could usually find him on a course during the weekends with family and friends. But nothing brought him as much happiness as the times he spent with his wife, Rhonda.

Mark is predeceased by his father John. Surviving in addition to his mother, Billie, are his wife, Rhonda, his sons Justin of Olathe, KS, Sammy and his girlfriend, Kate of Omaha, NE; daughters, Renee Gfeller and her husband, Dylan of Olathe, KS, Cassie Herndon and her husband, Daniel of Stillwater, OK; his three brothers, David and his wife, Kim, of Olathe, KS, Mike of Oklahoma City, OK, and Patrick and his wife, Joan, of Bloomfield Hills, MI; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 12pm Sunday, March 31st, 2019, at Baggerley Funeral Home, 930 South Broadway, Edmond, OK.