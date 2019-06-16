|
|
Mark Alan Mosher AUSTIN, TX
April 20, 1961 - May 25, 2019
Mark Alan Mosher, 58, of Austin, Texas, passed away on May 25, 2019. Mark was born April 20, 1961 in Fort Lewis, Washington to Ervin D. "Pee Wee" and Gavon Thomason Mosher. Mark was a graduate of U.S. Grant High School, and went to work for Metalines Inc. Mark later moved to Atlanta and continued working as a Construction Estimator. Mark then moved to Austin with his wife Pam, where he retired. Mark was an avid Oklahoma Sooners fan and never missed an opportunity to watch them play football. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 20, at 10:30am, at the Baptist Temple Church, 2400 NW 30th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oklahoma , Diabetes Foun-dation, Kidney Association, or to the Baptist Temple Church.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 16, 2019