Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 495-4363
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
MARK SPURLOCK


1956 - 2019
MARK SPURLOCK Obituary

Mark Spurlock
Nov. 22, 1956 - Nov. 8, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Mark Spurlock, 62, died on Nov. 8, 2019, in Oklahoma City. He was born Nov. 22, 1956, in Oklahoma City to Billy Joe and Betty Jean (Emert) Spurlock. He was preceded in death by his father. Survivors include his mother, Betty; daughters, Britni D. Spurlock and Haley N. Franklin & husband Josh, all of Yukon; brother, John S. Spurlock and wife Malora, of Yukon; and grandchildren, Evan Eldredge, Brayleigh Francis-Franklin and Peyton Franklin. Viewing will be Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mercer-Adams. Services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Mercer-Adams Chapel with interment in Memorial Park Cemetery. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 10, 2019
