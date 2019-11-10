|
Mark Spurlock OKLAHOMA CITY
Nov. 22, 1956 - Nov. 8, 2019
Mark Spurlock, 62, died on Nov. 8, 2019, in Oklahoma City. He was born Nov. 22, 1956, in Oklahoma City to Billy Joe and Betty Jean (Emert) Spurlock. He was preceded in death by his father. Survivors include his mother, Betty; daughters, Britni D. Spurlock and Haley N. Franklin & husband Josh, all of Yukon; brother, John S. Spurlock and wife Malora, of Yukon; and grandchildren, Evan Eldredge, Brayleigh Francis-Franklin and Peyton Franklin. Viewing will be Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mercer-Adams. Services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Mercer-Adams Chapel with interment in Memorial Park Cemetery. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 10, 2019