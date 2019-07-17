Home

Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 495-4363
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Markis D. Loveless


1960 - 2019
Markis D. Loveless
December 24, 1960 - July 9, 2019

BETHANY
Markis Dean "Mark" Loveless, 58, of Bethany, passed away July 9. Mark was born Dec. 24, 1960 to Paul and Angelina Loveless. Mark was a vibrant, fun loving person who loved everything outdoors. He retired from the City of OKC in 2012 after 27 1/2 years of service. Mark was preceded in death by his father and brother, Curtis. Survivors include his wife, Shelley; mother, Angelina Earthman; sister, Lisa Johnson (Johnnie); sons, Mickey D. Loveless (Shelby), Markis E. Loveless (Traci), Christopher Booth; grandchildren, Austin and Sierra Booth, Aydin, Mickey D. II, Slayter, Bailee and Allie Loveless, and Christian McMahn. Memorial services will be Thursday, July 18, 3:00pm at Mercer-Adams Chapel. To read the full obituary or leave condolences, visit:

Published in The Oklahoman on July 17, 2019
