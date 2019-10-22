|
|
Marlene L. Ladd OKLAHOMA CITY
July 1, 1936 - October 20, 2019
Marlene, loving wife, mother & adoring grandmother, will always be remembered as a beautiful, vivacious, people-loving lady who will be deeply missed by all those whose lives she touched. She is survived by her loving & devoted husband Don; two daughters Linda Matlock & her husband Ron; Terri Gasaway & her husband Tony; four grandchildren Katie Brown and her husband Taylor, Frankie Gasaway, Mason Matlock, and Zachary Gasaway. Memorial services to celebrate & honor her life will be held at 1 PM Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Vondel L. Smith & Sons Mortuary @ South Lakes 4000 SW 119th, OKC, OK 73173. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to the Alzheimer's Associa-tion, 6601 Broadway Ext. Ste 120 OKC, OK 73116. https:// www.alz.org/oklahoma. Visit www.vondelsmithmortuary.com to read Marlene's life story & share a memory with the family.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 22, 2019