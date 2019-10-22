Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vondel L Smith & Son Mortuary Inc
4000 SW 119th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73173
(405) 692-5503
Resources
More Obituaries for MARLENE LADD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARLENE LADD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARLENE LADD Obituary

Marlene L. Ladd
July 1, 1936 - October 20, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Marlene, loving wife, mother & adoring grandmother, will always be remembered as a beautiful, vivacious, people-loving lady who will be deeply missed by all those whose lives she touched. She is survived by her loving & devoted husband Don; two daughters Linda Matlock & her husband Ron; Terri Gasaway & her husband Tony; four grandchildren Katie Brown and her husband Taylor, Frankie Gasaway, Mason Matlock, and Zachary Gasaway. Memorial services to celebrate & honor her life will be held at 1 PM Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Vondel L. Smith & Sons Mortuary @ South Lakes 4000 SW 119th, OKC, OK 73173. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to the Alzheimer's Associa-tion, 6601 Broadway Ext. Ste 120 OKC, OK 73116. https:// www.alz.org/oklahoma. Visit www.vondelsmithmortuary.com to read Marlene's life story & share a memory with the family.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARLENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vondel L Smith & Son Mortuary Inc
Download Now