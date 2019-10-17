|
|
Marsha G. Bean YUKON
March 22, 1949 - October 14, 2019
Marsha Gale Bean passed from this life October 14, 2019. She was born March 22, 1949 in Duncan, Oklahoma to Joe Raymond and Velma Lee McFatridge (Hutcheson). Marsha graduated from Empire High School in 1967 and went on to attend Business College in Oklahoma City. She met the love of her life, Jim Bean, in 1968. They married on February 14, 1970. Marsha worked at Morgan Stanley as a stocker broker for numerous years. She later went on to work as a secretary for the Oklahoma Department of Drug Rehabilitation and Social Services, which is where she worked up until her passing. Marsha had a passion for auto racing and was an avid fan of both NASCAR and Sprint car racing. .She spent a lot of time at the fairgrounds where Jim would race over the years and she just loved it. In addition, she also liked cooking and sewing. Above all, Marsha adored her family. She never failed to make them laugh and her bright, outgoing personality will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in passing by her parents. Survivors include her loving husband, Jim Bean; sons, Glen Bean of Oklahoma City and Taron Bean and wife Sarah of Piedmont; sister, Janice Farmer and husband Guy of Marlow; and grandchildren, Katrina, Elizabeth, and Jessica. Marsha is also survived by a host of loving extended family and friends. Visitation for Marsha is 4:00pm to 8:00pm, Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Resthaven Funeral Home & Memory Gardens, 500 SW 104th St., Oklahoma City, OK 73139. Services are 10:00am, Friday, October 18, 2019, in the Chapel at Resthaven. Condolences may be shared at www.ResthavenOKC.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 17, 2019