Martha Ann Best

Martha Ann Best
September 23, 1936- July 28, 2019

BROKEN ARROW
Martha Ann McCulloch Best was born to Viola and Robert McCulloch on Sep-tember 23, 1936. She left this earth to be with her loving husband, Don A. Best, of 44 years on July 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert A. McCulloch. Martha lived a fulfilling life as a loving mother to 4 children, 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and a friend to many. She was very active in her stitching clubs and was an avid Japanese embroider.
Visitation will be on Friday, August 2, 2019, at the funeral home at 5:30-7:00pm. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Smith & Kernke North May Chapel at 10:00am. Interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Those wishing to honor her life can make donations in her name to Clarehouse, in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 31, 2019
