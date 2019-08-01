Home

Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Westminster at Lake Ridge
Lake Ridge, IN
Martha Ary
January 23, 1925 - July 19, 2019

WOODBRIDGE, VA
Died peacefully at West-minster of Woodbridge Virginia on July 19. She was prede-ceased by her husband TS Ary and her sister Hellen Humphrey of Terre Haute, IN and is sur-vived by her son David, his wife Temple, and two grandchildren.
Although T and David were the center of her life, Martha loved her nieces as daughters she did not have and savored her many far flung friendships. Much to her husband and son's surprise, Martha developed a passion for impressionism and led art tours within the US, and to St. Petersburg and Moscow, Russia, and eastern China. When she arrived in D.C. she continued to share her joy of history and teaching when she signed on with Guide Service of D.C. and joined The Guild of Professional Tour Guides.
Family and friends will gather to remember Martha on Monday, August 26th, at 11:00 am at Westminster at Lake Ridge, Lake Ridge, VA 22192.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 1, 2019
