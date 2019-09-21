|
|
Martha Noble OKLAHOMA CITY
Sept. 27, 1934 - Sept. 17, 2019
Martha Noble, 84, died peacefully, in her home, on September 17, 2019. She was born September 27, 1934 in Oklahoma City to John and Lovisa (Patrick) Moore. She owned and operated a trucking company, managed a hotel in San Antonio, TX, worked for Urban Renewal in Oklahoma City, and was an active member of the American Business Women's Association. Martha loved music and to dance. Some of her fondest memories were dancing at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa and Wanda's in Oklahoma City. She enjoyed fishing with her husband, Bill, and passing that skill along to her children and grandchildren. Martha once held the lake record for channel catfish at Lake Overholser. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Billy M. Noble, son, Billy John Noble, sisters, Jane Bellows, Pat Laverty, and Mary Jarnigan, and brothers, Ben and Billy Moore. Survivors include her son, Robert Noble, daughters, Sherri Rasmussen and Lynda McSpadden, sister, Lorraine Lear, grandchildren, Shane, Thandi, BJ, Tim, Steven, John, Daniel, Sara, and Bobby, numerous, beloved, great and great-great-grand-children, and cherished friends, Emma and Francis. Viewing will be Sunday, September 22, 11am-9pm at Mercer-Adams Funeral Home in Bethany, OK. Services will be Monday, September 23, 2:00pm at Mercer-Adams Chapel with interment in Resurrection Cemetery. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 21, 2019