Martha J. Stewart MIDWEST CITY
Aug. 28, 1932- Feb. 20, 2019
Martha Jane Stewart, 86, passed away February 20, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Ira "Ike"; three children, Cynthia and husband Don Jones, Russell Stewart, and Robert and wife Cynthia Stewart; four grandchildren, Christopher, Erin, Mackenzie, and Brandon; four great-grandchildren, two great- great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter Susan and two siblings.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019, at the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 24, 2019