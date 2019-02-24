Home

MARTHA STEWART
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Martha J. Stewart
Aug. 28, 1932- Feb. 20, 2019

MIDWEST CITY
Martha Jane Stewart, 86, passed away February 20, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Ira "Ike"; three children, Cynthia and husband Don Jones, Russell Stewart, and Robert and wife Cynthia Stewart; four grandchildren, Christopher, Erin, Mackenzie, and Brandon; four great-grandchildren, two great- great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter Susan and two siblings.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019, at the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 24, 2019
