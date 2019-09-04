|
|
Martha Sue Shumsky MOORE
July 8, 1938 - August 31, 2019
Martha Sue (Sullivan) Shumsky peacefully left this world on Saturday, August 31, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Helen Sullivan of Velma, OK, brother, John Sullivan, and her sister, Marion Atchison. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Jim Shumsky, children, Jimmy Shumsky and Jennifer Shumsky, and the absolute light of her life, her grandson Austin James Shumsky, all from Oklahoma City. She is also survived by her sisters Jane Ann Lewis of Osage City, KS and Helen Rose Cope of Velma, OK as well as numerous extended family. Sue was a lifelong educator beginning her teaching career in Fox, Oklahoma after graduating from the Oklahoma College for Women, Chickasha, in 1960. She taught at Charles Paige in Sand Springs, OK as well. After moving to Moore in 1971, she began teaching at Moore High School where she remained until her retirement. Her love and support will be greatly missed by so many of her former students, colleagues and friends. She is loved by many and will be greatly missed. A small memorial service will be held at John Ireland Funeral Home in Moore, date and time pending.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 4, 2019