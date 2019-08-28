Home

Crawford Family Funeral & Cremation Service - Edmond
610 NW 178th Street
Edmond, OK 73012
(405)340-2333
Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A come-and-go memorial reception
Crawford Funeral Service Chapel, 610 NW 178th St.
Edmond, OK

Marti Neyer Coppernoll


1975 - 2019
Marti Neyer
Coppernoll
Oct. 12, 1975 - Aug. 25, 2019

EDMOND, OK
Marti Neyer Coppernoll was born on October 12, 1975 to Leo and Carol (Webb) Aldridge. She passed away on August 25, 2019 in Edmond, OK. Marti grew up in the Edmond community, and was currently serving as the Associate Vice President of Private Wealth Associate for Bank of Oklahoma, where she worked for over 10 years. Marti leaves behind her children, Kaleigh and Grayson Coppernoll; former husband, Jeff Coppernoll; parents, Leo and Janet Neyer and Carol Aldridge; siblings, Ted Neyer, Marie Hinton, Rich Neyer, Donna Ibbotson, Desire Groom and Karey Aman; as well other extended family.
A come-and-go memorial reception will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Crawford Funeral Service Chapel, 610 NW 178th St., Edmond, OK 73012.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 28, 2019
