Martin D. Huchteman OKLAHOMA CITY
June 15, 1930 - Aug. 16, 2019
Martin D. Huchteman, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, age 89, passed from this life into the presence of his Lord on Friday August 16, 2019, in Oklahoma City, OK. Martin was born June 15, 1930 in El Reno, Oklahoma. He graduated from El Reno High School and served in the Air Force for four years. He earned a degree in Business Finance from the University of Oklahoma, and initially worked in retail as a buyer and sales manager. Martin married his beloved wife, Jeanne on March 2, 1956. Their first child, Steve, was born in 1957 and their daughter, Karen, was born in 1961. Martin began working in finance for Cities Service Gas Co. in 1962. Over the course of his life, they lived in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, New Jersey, and McKinney, TX before recently returning to Oklahoma City. Martin received his MBA and, after a 24-year career as a financial executive with Cities Service Company and the Williams Companies, retired at age 56. Martin held prestigious positions with several trade organizations, including Chairman of the General Tax Committee for the American Petroleum Institute. After retiring in 1986, he served as Treasurer of Edmond Public Schools for several years when he wasn't golfing or traveling. Over the years, Martin and his wife Jeanne were members of St. Luke's Methodist Church and Crossings Church in Oklahoma City and, most recently, Bethel Baptist Church in Norman, OK. Martin was known as a very kind and generous man. Many people who knew Martin would describe him as being "such a gentleman". He is survived by his loving wife, Jeanne; devoted children, Steve Huchteman (Janet) of Edmond, OK, and Karen Bernard (John) of McKinney, TX; grandchildren, Drew Bernard (Kate) of Norman, OK, Kristin Jones (Matt) of Edmond, OK, Connor and Alex Huchteman of Edmond, OK; and great-grandchildren, Layla, Liam and Crosby Jones. A funeral service for Martin will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Memorial Park Historic Cemetery Chapel with a burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 20, 2019