Martin Timothy "Tim" Wigley ARLINGTON, VA/OKLAHOMA CITY
December 20, 1962 - September 7, 2019
Martin Timothy "Tim" Wigley, of Oklahoma City, passed away in Arlington, VA on Sept. 7, 2019, at the age of 56 after a short battle with adenocarcinoma, a type of metastatic cancer. Tim, a "Crazy Kid from Oklahoma," was born on Dec. 20, 1962. He was married to his love and confidant of fifteen years, Melissa Simpson. Tim was the first student enrolled at Christian Heritage Academy, graduating in 1981. He later graduated from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in 1985, with a bachelor's degree in political science.
Tim grew up in south Oklahoma City. He was proud to be an adopted child, growing up in a loving home where his family cherished the gift of being "selected, not expected." Tim's family had lifelong influence over his constitution. His down-to-earth roots, along with a strong work ethic and passion for faith and the nation, made him one of the most successful political operatives in the country.
He will always be remembered for his strategic leadership and maverick approach. A 38-year veteran of politics working on numerous high-profile campaigns across the U.S., Tim championed causes for the natural resource industries as well as the people who get dirt under their fingernails and splinters in their hands to produce consumer goods.
Tim's career in politics started as a senior in high school at age 17 when he volunteered on his first campaigns. Fresh out of Southwestern Oklahoma State University, Tim jumped into politics working for the Mississippi Republican Party, Mississippi Manufacturers Association, and the Republican Party of New Mexico.
His commitment to our nation's great natural resources started with a position at People for the West in Pueblo, CO. Tim moved to Oregon in 1995, taking a position with Georgia-Pacific and later becoming president of the Oregon Forest Industries Council in 1998.
In 2002, Tim joined Pac/West Communications as executive vice president, where he shaped and framed the debate over complex natural resources issues, including Endangered Species Act reforms, forest management, and conservation initiatives. In 2012, he accepted the position of president at the Western Energy Alliance in Denver, CO, where he oversaw dramatic growth in our domestic oil and natural gas production as well as increased challenges from the anti-fossil fuel activists. In 2016, he returned to Oklahoma as the president of the Oklahoma Independent Petroleum Association. A little over a year ago, Tim returned to Washington, DC to be with Melissa and was excited to be reengaging at a national level on issues he loved, including teaching the next generation of political conservatives.
His career took him to California, New Mexico, Oregon, Mississippi, Alaska, Colorado and Washington, DC. Tim served as the chief executive of three major trade associations as well as the executive director of two state political parties. Tim built a national band of political and government friends around the nation. Having worked on numerous historic campaigns, Tim had a unique perspective on the crazy world of politics and how rough and fulfilling it can be.
An orator embodying a Baptist preacher, Tim was a speaker in demand. He was proud to have given nearly 2,000 speeches at numerous venues where he updated and modernized the debate. Passionate about music, Tim was a classic rock and roll drummer. He loved playing with his bands, Capital Punishment, Cover Up, Radio Flyer, Mud Puppy, and Slush Fund. He remained friends with the band members and fans throughout the years, and after moving back to D.C., was ready for the next gig. Ever the athlete, Tim was also an accomplished mountain climber having successfully made the summit of seven "fourteeners." And, of course, he was an Oklahoma Sooners football fan forever.
He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew his laugh, shared his passion, and found solace in knowing that the good guys can actually make a difference.
Tim is survived by his devoted wife, Melissa Simpson; children, London and Rook Clark; parents, Don and Shirley Wigley; brother, Mike Wigley and his wife Rose; sister, Elizabeth Hubbard and her husband Mitchell; and biological siblings, Eric Hansen and sister Jennifer Hansen Norton. He maintained close family ties with extended family that included his Aunt Sunny Stiner and her husband Claude, Uncle Doug and his wife Debbie, Aunt Darla, father-in-law Joe Simpson and sister-in-law Karla Bloomquist. He was the proud uncle to a nephew, five nieces, and 11 great-nieces and nephews and enjoyed spending time with his numerous cousins.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Sunnyside Baptist Church, 1139 SW 48th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73109.
In lieu of flowers, family and friends have created the Tim Wigley Memorial Scholarship Fund. Donations can be made through the Christian Heritage Academy, CHA Tim Wigley Memorial Scholarship Fund, Attn: Josh Bullard, 4400 SE 27th St., Del City, OK 73115, or you may give online: (www.CHA.org).
A Celebration of Life will be held late October in Washington, DC, with further details forthcoming.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 15, 2019