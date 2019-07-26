|
|
Martina "Tina" BETHANY
Crawford Hood
Sept. 28, 1943 - July 21, 2019
Tina is preceded in death by her parents Martin and Ella Crawford.
She is survived by her sister Martha and husband Harold Thompson of OKC, sister Carol Powell & companion Ralph Margiasso of Bethany, brother Eddie and wife Jannett Crawford of Noble, sister Linda Landers of Norman, 4 step daughters, and many nieces and nephews. She was loved by many and will be missed.
There will be a celebration of life to be announced.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 26, 2019