Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARTINA HOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARTINA HOOD


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARTINA HOOD Obituary

Martina "Tina"
Crawford Hood
Sept. 28, 1943 - July 21, 2019

BETHANY
Tina is preceded in death by her parents Martin and Ella Crawford.
She is survived by her sister Martha and husband Harold Thompson of OKC, sister Carol Powell & companion Ralph Margiasso of Bethany, brother Eddie and wife Jannett Crawford of Noble, sister Linda Landers of Norman, 4 step daughters, and many nieces and nephews. She was loved by many and will be missed.
There will be a celebration of life to be announced.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARTINA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.