Marty Ladd

May 16, 1952 - February 11, 2019



PONCA CITY

Jack Martin Ladd, "Marty", 66, of Ponca City, Oklahoma, passed away on February 11, 2019. Marty was born May 16, 1952 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the son of Jane Elizabeth and Oliver Grant Ladd. He grew up in Belle Isle neighborhood of Oklahoma City, attended Crown Heights Christian Church, and graduated from Northeast High School.

Marty found his home in Ponca City in 1993 where he became a pillar of the com munity, serving on the boards of Woodlands Christian Church, Valley Hope of Cushing, and Harmony House. Marty served Ponca City Public Schools in many roles, spending the majority of his tenure as Director of Transportation. Upon retirement, he continued to do what he loved most, driving daily routes, as well as chauffeuring student clubs and athletics. When not behind the wheel, he was busy cheering on his beloved Wildcats. In his time away from work, he enjoyed playing golf with his many friends, watching OU sports, Thunder basketball, teaching youth Sunday School, and meeting up with his lunch crew. At the time of his passing, he was serving as Board Chairman at Woodlands Christian Church. However, his most cherished role was as "Papi Marty" for his five grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and older brothers Bill and Richard Ladd. He is survived by his two children and spouses, Olivia and Randall Lahann of Clarks-ville, TN and Elizabeth and DJ Witty of Muskogee, OK; grandchildren, Rory Lahann 10, Henry Lahann 8, Berkeley Witty 4, Meridel Lahann 4, and Bridger Witty 1, and his best four-legged buddy, Barney.

Memorial donations may be made to Woodlands Christian Church Marty Ladd Scholarship Fund to help graduating seniors reach their goals in college.

A memorial ceremony to remember a wonderful man will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the Ponca City High School Robson Field House.

Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory. Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary